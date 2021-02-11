Miami Dolphins have draft or free agency options at WR
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are expected to get Tua Tagovailoa weapons this off-season and wide-receiver is one of those positions in need of an upgrade. Miami has to decide what the best option is for their team building. Free agency and the draft both provide options but do they need to add from both?
How Miami attacks the off-season is important. What they do in free agency this year may or may not have an impact on the draft. We have looked at what the team can do at quarterback and again with the running back position but wide receiver is entirely different.
We surmised that Miami should look to free agency for a quarterback but look at the draft for a runner, in my opinion, this is the best route to fill those needs. So what is the right route for a receiver? First, we need to know where the need exists.
Miami has DeVante Parker on one side and a hole on the other. Preston Williams has shown a lot of potential but he can’t stay healthy. Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson, Jr. will be back but are they enough to forgo the position? In the slot, Jakeem Grant was too inconsistent.
Free agency
There are plenty of options in this year’s FA class but like any free agent, the money will be an issue. Allen Robinson is going to garner elite money and will make any team a lot better. In Miami, Robinson is what Tagovailoa needs, a receiver who will attack the ball and physically take on coverage defenders. Yet, Miami has a lot of money invested in Parker, will they go all-in on another one?
A cheaper option may be Marvin Jones, Jr. who is one of the more consistent receivers in the league. He has been very good in Detroit and would become a likely favorite target of Tua. Jones is a very consistent receiver and it is surprising he hasn’t done more with Matt Stafford as his QB.
Another option that has had a lot of Dolphins’ fans talking is Chris Godwin. Godwin will be an expensive addition as well but he could be a very good fit in Miami’s offense.
The draft
Miami is in perfect position in the first two rounds to add a receiver and there are plenty of options in this deep class. At the top of the draft, DeVonta Smith could be an option even as high as three. Ja’Marr Chase is another potential top 5 pick. Chase sat out the 2020 season due to the COVID situation but his draft stock was not hurt by it.
Miami could opt to wait until the 18th overall pick and if they did, Jaylen Waddle could be the target. Another player to watch is Florida’s Kadarius Toney.
Best option
Miami’s best option is to double down on receiver. The Dolphins can’t wait for the draft and should sign a free agent and then draft one in round one or two. It is imperative that they get better at this position to not only compliment Parker but to give Tua more options in the passing game.