Miami Dolphins: The best Day 2 fits in the 2021 NFL Draft
By Jeremy Klump
The Miami Dolphins are loaded with ammunition in the 2021 NFL Draft. Having Pick 3 and Pick 18 has commanded tons of hype for the Dolphins as we get closer to draft day. Fans have been so focused on the two premium first-round picks that they forget the Dolphins also have two 2nd round picks (Picks 35 and 50) and a 3rd round pick (Pick 81). That gives the Dolphins five selections within the top 81 spots.
The three Day 2 picks are essential as the Dolphins continue to build their roster. If they can find quality starters staters with their Day 2 choices, the Dolphins will be one step closer to being a contender. With that in mind, here are some of the best Day 2 fits for the Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, PSU
The Dolphins would be wise to take a tight end early, and former Penn State University tight end Pat Freiermuth would be an exceptional fit in Miami. The man nicknamed “Baby Gronk” has legitimate TE1 potential, and pairing him with current Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki would give Miami one of the best tight end tandems in the NFL.
Javonte Willians, RB, UNC
Najee Harris from Alabama has received all of the hype from Dolphins fans this offseason, and deservedly so. Harris seems poised to have a great NFL career, but if the Dolphins pass on him, taking former UNC running back Javonte Williams in the 2nd round will surely suffice. Williams flashes elite 3-down ability and could give the Dolphins an elite running back they can trust each week.
Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
Former Alabama center Landon Dickerson oozes the exact culture head coach Brian Flores is looking for. Had Dickerson not had a significant injury history, which was highlighted by another knee injury this year, he’d be a Day 1 pick. However, the knee injuries will give teams concerns, but the risk will be worth the reward on Day 2. Dickerson is the exact center quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could spend his entire career with.
Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
If the Dolphins want an undersized elite playmaker on Day 2, former Purdue receiver Rondale Moore is the perfect fit. If Moore was bigger, he would likely be in the Round 1 discussion. However, Moore definitely should be a Day 2 priority for the Dolphins. He would give the Dolphins the dynamic playmaker they so badly need at receiver.
Chazz Surratt, LB, UNC
Had former UNC linebacker Chazz Surratt started his career as a linebacker at Chapel Hill, I think he would be in the Round 1 conversation. Surratt has only played linebacker for two seasons and continues to grow and get better. He is athletic and versatile, so the Dolphins coaching staff would love him. They would also be able to get the most out of his limitless potential.
Richie Grant, S, UCF
Former UCF safety Richie Grant is one of my favorite players in the 2021 NFL Draft. Grant has become a name that is climbing up boards, which should scare the Dolphins a little. I have had Grant mocked to the Dolphins in the 3rd round, but I may have him too late. The versatile safety looks to be a lock for Round 2. Miami would be lucky to get a player like Grant in the 2nd round, as he can do it all. He will play centerfield and make plays to get your offense back on the field, as well as come downhill and tackle.
D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
Another player who has climbed up draft boards is former Western Michigan wide receiver, D’Wayne Eskridge. His impressive Senior Bowl has led to his climb, but I still think Round 3 would be his best fit for the Dolphins. He has starter potential in the NFL and could thrive with Tagovailoa at quarterback.