Miami Dolphins trade options dwindle with Colts trade for Wentz
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins likely lost a potential trade partner in this year’s draft after the Indianapolis Colts made a trade with the Eagles for quarterback Carson Wentz.
The trade for Wentz could be a steal for the Colts who will send a 2021 3rd-round pick to the Eagles and a conditional 2nd round pick in 2022 that could increase to a number one. Wentz seemed to fall out of favor in Philly and was benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.
The Colts pick in the 21st spot of this year’s draft and while there was almost no way the Dolphins would have traded down to 21 from three, had there been a QB available at 18, the Colts may have tried to move up. Now they will likely stay put unless another position jumps out.
For the Eagles, some believe they may try and trade up from the sixth overall spot and some in the media wonder if Hurts is the long-term plan for the Eagles. It’s a similar argument that some have made about Tua Tagovailoa. It would, in my opinion, be a waste of the 6th pick to draft a QB just to compete against Hurts.
It was reported or speculated in the lead up to the Super Bowl that the Eagles were hoping for a Lions/Rams type deal but it seems nothing came close to that. If Wentz can get healthy and stay healthy, he could be very good in Indianapolis but his consistency has not been good the last couple of years.
Carson Wentz is the 2nd high-profile QB traded already this off-season. While the trade won’t be consummated until March 17th, Wentz will join Matt Stafford on the tick-tock waiting list to join their new team.
With two of the top QBs in question heading into the off-season now moving on, the question everyone is waiting for is where and when Deshaun Watson will get his wish to play somewhere else.