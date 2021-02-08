Peter King thinks Tua Tagovailoa will start for the Miami Dolphins in 2021
By Jeremy Klump
As the Miami Dolphins try to build their team to win Super Bowl LVI, the big question will be whether they start 2020 1st round Pick Tua Tagovailoa or trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
I think trading for Watson would be terrible, but there are still many people who disagree with me. This offseason has already seen its fair share of craziness at the quarterback position.
The Los Angeles Rams trading two 1st round picks, a 3rd round pick, and former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford was just the beginning of other quarterback moves. Carson Wentz seems to be the next quarterback domino to fall, but the Watson to the Dolphins hype is not going anywhere.
It remains to be seen what the Dolphins will do this offseason, but a big name in the NFL Media world has weighed in on the Tagovailoa/Watson situation.
NBC Sports’ Peter King, a very respected NFL journalist, was asked on Twitter, “Who starts at QB for the Dolphins next season?” King left no doubt and responded with one word, “Tua.”
Just because King said this so confidently and clearly does not mean Tagovailoa will be the starter. Though, a big name in the NFL media world, like King, who is very plugged all around the league, does hold significant weight in my eyes. Media members like King usually do not give out opinions like that unless they have knowledge of the situation. King has built up his credibility over the years, so this is definitely noteworthy.
This is a big win for the “Build around Tua” crowd, and I agree with King; I think Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins starter in 2021.