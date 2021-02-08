Miami Dolphins: The blueprint for winning Super Bowl LVI
By Jeremy Klump
The day after the Super Bowl is one of the worst days of the year, but luckily we can talk about the Miami Dolphins and their quest to be the team holding up the Lombardi Trophy next.
In recent years, a thought of a Dolphins Super Bowl victory seemed to be more of a mirage than a reality. However, that all has changed with the 10-6 Dolphins from this past season. The team showed life and promise and seems to be a few moves away from contending for the Super Bowl in 2021.
With that in mind, here is a blueprint for the Dolphins to win Super Bowl LVI:
Step 1: Do not trade for Deshaun Watson
Before we get into this, let’s start by saying Deshaun Watson is a better quarterback than Tua Tagovailoa. I am not saying Tagovailoa is better, and I think Watson is an elite quarterback. But, having an elite quarterback does not guarantee you win a Super Bowl. And trading tons of vital assets for one almost assures you do not win one.
As you saw in the Super Bowl last night, Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback on the planet, but even he has trouble if his supporting cast isn’t good. His offensive line let him down, which led to him playing poorly. Trading the assets and starters on defense for Watson would only set the Dolphins back. Trading for Watson would be terrible, and the Dolphins need to build around Tagovailoa instead.
Step 2: Make a splash in free agency
Unlike acquiring elite players via trade and needing to give up assets to do so, signing players in free agency is the route the Dolphins should take. The Dolphins should make a splash and sign one or two big named, proven stars in free agency. I think they should make running back Aaron Jones a priority, so they do not need to waste a high draft pick on a running back.
Along with adding Jones, possibly adding one of the better receivers in free agency would be worth it, or maybe one of the top safeties instead. Regardless, the Dolphins have been building their team through the draft, and it is time to spend some money to add some talent.
Step 3: DeVonta Smith No Matter What
The Dolphins need to have a “Draft Day” type mindset and make sure their sticky note says “DeVonta Smith No Matter What.” Some people feel taking Smith at No. 3 is too rich, but if the Dolphins aren’t confident they can trade down to get him, they should take him at No. 3. Smith is an absolute DUDE and will be one of the best players ever to wear a Dolphins jersey.
Step 4: Solidify the offensive line
If the Dolphins do not sign a free agent on the offensive line, they need to try and draft two starting-caliber players using picks 18, 35, 50, and 81. The big spot they will need to prioritize is the center position, and luckily for the Dolphins, there are some excellent centers in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The other question will be if they tackle a right tackle and bump Robert Hunt inside, which I think is a great idea. That move would kill two birds with one stone.
Step 5: Keep improving the defense
The Dolphins’ defense was fun to watch this year, but there is always room for improvement. By not trading for Watson and keeping draft picks and the two starters they are rumored to want, the Dolphins will have options on defense.
They can make the splash in free agency on a defender; they can draft a starter with any of their first five picks (all of which are inside the top 100); they could do both of those options and make their defense that much better. Regardless of their path, adding one or two new starters to improve the defense would be ideal.
Step 6: Stay the course
Staying the course goes hand-in-hand with Step 1, which then connects with all of the other steps. Head coach Brian Flores and General Manager Chris Grier have a plan to build a championship roster that will sustain success for a very long time.
They need to keep their heads down and not let the outside noise of absurd trades get in the way of this masterpiece they are assembling. This blueprint is the Dolphins’ blueprint for winning Super Bowl LVI, but this is also their blueprint to remain in the Super Bowl conversation for years to come.