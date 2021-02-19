Miami Dolphins have had success with draft picks from Alabama
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are believed to show a lot of interest in this year’s Alabam Crimson Tide draft class. Speculation as the Dolphins tied to DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris only a year after drafting Tua Tagovailoa.
Throughout the course of Miami’s history, there have been solid additions coming out of the SEC school and while we wait to see if Tua will become one of those, we can look back at the players that Miami did draft who had an impact on the team. Negative and positive.
Miami has drafted 12 players from the college with Tua being the most recent. In 1977 they made one of their best draft picks and their first from the school when in round two they took nose tackle Bob Baumhower.
Baumhower spent his entire career with the Dolphins and was an anchor on the “Killer-B” defense during his ten seasons. Bauhmower stands out as one of the best draft picks to come out of Alabama for the Dolphins.
In 1979 the Dolphins found another really good player when they took running back Tony Nathan in round three. Nathan spent his entire ten-year career with the Dolphins
While Nathan and Baumhower had very good careers with the Dolphins, no one stands out more than Dwight Stephenson. The 2nd round pick in the 1980 draft went on to have a pretty good career. He was named one of the NFL’s 100 greatest players and is, of course, a member of the ProFootball Hall of Fame.
Other notable players from Alabama include DB Don McNeal, RB Joe Carter, LB Derrick Pope, RB Kenyan Drake, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, DT Raekwon Davis (2020), and of course Tua Tagovailoa. Two others did not make an NFL roster.