Kyle Pitts scouting report, potential fit with the Miami Dolphins
By Jeremy Klump
One name that is starting to gain some support throughout Miami Dolphins’ Twitter is former Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts and for a good reason. Pitts dominated at Florida and is, without question, the best tight end in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Pitts only played in eight games this season but still caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a defensive coordinator’s worst nightmare, as Pitts seemed to be unstoppable on his way to winning the John Mackey Award, honoring college football’s best tight end.
The 6-6, 246-pound star tight end leaves Florida compiling 100 receptions for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns in his three seasons. He only played three games in his freshman season, but in his last two years (21 total games), he had 97 receptions, 1,419 yards, and 17 touchdowns.
Here is a scouting report and breakdown of Kyle Pitts’ strengths and weaknesses and potential fit with the Dolphins:
Strengths: I want to start out by saying that Kyle Pitts is the best tight end I have ever scouted. In all my years of watching college football players, I have never seen a talent like Pitts. He is absolutely incredible and arguably one of the greatest all-around players I have ever watched. When he is on the field, you always think he will make a big play, which is exactly what Pitts does; he makes big plays.
He is a mismatch nightmare, and honestly, sometimes having two or even three guys on him will not matter. He can do it all. He dominated legit SEC corners 1v1, and if you had a safety or a linebacker on him, good luck! No one on the field could cover him.
When the ball is snapped, his burst is impressive, and it really helps him set up defenders. He is an elite route runner at the position, and someone of his size shouldn’t be able to move as well as he does.
You can use him as a chess piece, lining him up outside as a wide receiver, inline as a tight end, in the slot, as an H-back, or even in the backfield. Offensive coordinators will sleep easier at night knowing they have Pitts to bail them out. He showed the ability to run deep, catch short passes, catch screens, dominate on RPOs, and be a terror on intermediate routes. There isn’t anything Pitts can’t do as a route runner.
He is also a willing and able blocker. He will never be confused as the best blocker on the team, but he will get after it and give you an A+ effort in the run game,
To wrap this all up, Pitts has excellent hands too. He doesn’t drop the ball. He is the complete package at tight end.
Weaknesses: A popular knock on Pitts’ game is his blocking ability, but I feel this is a lazy assessment and a recycled take from people who did not actually watch his film. Pitts got after it in 2020 as a blocker, and yes, at times in 2019, he was not the best blocker, but after his dominant 2020 season, I do not see it as a real issue. It is worth noting that he may never block as well as George Kittle and Rob Gronkowski, but that is okay.
Pitts’ durability isn’t a significant concern for me, but it is something to note. He took a cheap shot in 2020 and forced him to miss a few games. He was a late scratch against LSU, a game Florida lost and could have used him. Again, not a significant concern, but worth noting.
NFL Comparison: This may not be a tight end, but Pitts reminds me so much of future Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson. No one can match up with him, and you have to try to contain him more than stop him. Darren Waller is a popular comparison too, but in my opinion, Pitts is going to be even better!
Overall Impression: Pitts is going to be a superstar in the NFL. He is a 6-6, 246-pound tight end, who has excellent speed, elite route running, versatility, hands, and competitiveness. In my opinion, Pitts is the best pass catcher in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is better than Ja’Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith. I have gone even further to say Pitts is my No. 1 player in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is that good. Pitts is a can’t miss prospect and a franchise-altering player who will have an immediate impact in the NFL.
Grade: First round, No. 1 player in the 2021 NFL Draft
Fit with the Dolphins: The Dolphins should target a tight end early in the 2021 NFL Draft, and Pitts is the grand prize of them all. Having a player like Pitts on your offense allows you to do so much more. Pairing him with Mike Gesicki would give the Dolphins elite 2-tight end sets and help starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. If the Dolphins could only take one player in the 2021 NFL Draft, I would hope they could get Pitts. He is the best player in this draft class and would be one of the best draft picks the Miami Dolphins have ever made. Pitts will be an All-Pro in his career, and the Dolphins should strongly consider taking him.