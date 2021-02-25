Miami Dolphins: Corey Linsley should be their No. 1 target in free agency
By Jeremy Klump
The wild offseason for the Miami Dolphins continues. It feels like each day there is a new storyline regarding the Dolphins, but it has been fun to watch. Today’s big news was the report from Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber, reporting that Green Bay Packers All-Pro center Corey Linsley is not expected to return to Green Bay.
This sent Dolphins Twitter into a frenzy, with the consensus reaction being that the Dolphins should sign him, and they should.
I am not the biggest fan of using Pro Football Focus grades to discuss a player, but I am noting he was their No. 1 rated center in 2020. Staying on the PFF theme, according to PFF, Linsley allowed a career-low 1.7% pressure rate this season. Since being drafted in the 5th round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Linsley has been the 6th best center in the NFL, according to PFF’s grading system. He has only given up 18 career sacks for the Packers on 4,584 passing snaps, according to Eli Berkovits of Packer Report.
What does this all mean? Well, Linsley is a beast, and any team that needs a center should do everything they can to get him. Miami’s offensive line was not terrible last season, but Miami should be all-in on Linsley. Ted Karras did not play terribly, but if the Dolphins are even thinking about re-signing Karras instead of getting Linsley, they are crazy.
One of the best follows for Dolphins Twitter is the host of Phinside The NFL, @the_real_reason (aka Reason). Reason and I did not dive deep into the idea of adding Linsley to the mix on episode 177 of Phinside The NFL, but he mentioned it and was super excited about the idea. I went back and watched more of Linsley’s tape, and man, the Dolphins would be lucky to have him.
Miami is loaded with draft capital in the 2021 NFL Draft, but it seems they could be big players in the free agent market. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins and former Packers running back Aaron Jones have mutual interest. Jones should be a priority for the Dolphins, but the idea of adding both sounds like a dream that could actually become a reality.
Adding both Jones and Linsley this offseason would transform the Dolphins’ offense. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would have an elite running back he could lean on and an All-Pro center he could trust. The Dolphins’ screen game would be elite, as Linsley is a monster getting on his horse and making blocks.
According to spotrac.com, a potential contract for Linsley would be around $10 million per year. That may sound steep, but the Dolphins should not even think twice about giving him a 3-year $30 million deal. The thought of Linsley at center, Solomon Kindley at left guard, and Robert Hunt bumping into right guard (if the Dolphins take a RT in the 2021 NFL Draft) is unreal. Miami would have one of the best interior offensive lines in football.
Signing a center in free agency may not always be the flashy signing, but it is the right one. Building your offensive line is crucial for any team, and Miami is no different. You can win a lot of football games in the NFL if your offensive line can protect your quarterback and open holes for your running back. As I said earlier, Jones should be a priority for the Dolphins, but Linsley should be their No. 1 target in free agency this offseason.