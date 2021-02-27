Jaylen Waddle scouting report, potential fit with the Miami Dolphins
By Jeremy Klump
If the Miami Dolphins decide to take former Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell at No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft, many fans want them to trade up from Pick 18 to target a pass catcher. The popular name being thrown around in that scenario is former Alabama wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle.
In 2020, Waddle only played six games because of an ankle injury. In those six games, Waddle caught 28 passes for 591 yards and 4 scores. In his three seasons at Alabama (34 total games), Waddle caught 106 passes for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added two punt return touchdowns and a kickoff return for a touchdown too.
Here is a scouting report and breakdown of Jaylen Waddle strengths and weaknesses and potential fit with the Dolphins:
Strengths: First note and probably the most important note: Oh my God, is he fast. He is weirdly fast, meaning you think he has hit his top speed, and then boom, he somehow finds another gear. I wish they had the NFL combine because I believe he would have a real shot to break the 40-yard dash record.
Not only is he fast, but he is also lighting quick in space and in tight areas. He navigates his body through traffic so well; it is like he has super senses while he is running. The slightest lean of his body allows no one to get a hand on him when he is on his way to the end zone.
Waddle can line up everywhere. I love players like him who can do it all and put stress on the defense before the play even starts. He can win on the outside and the inside, and I even love moving him in the backfield just to create some more confusion.
He is an insane route runner, especially for someone that is so fast. He can gear down and make defenders look silly all over the field. That is a massive plus for a player like Waddle because he can generate his own touches while also having some generated touches game planned for him.
Before his injury in 2020, he was averaging an absurd 21.1 yards per reception and caught two 85+-yard scores (87 and 90 yards). He is a big play waiting to happen.
Weaknesses: Some people may not like this listed as a weakness, but for me, it is: his return ability. While he is an elite returner, I am not ever taking a receiver in the 1st round and having him return punts or kicks. If the team needs a spark and you put him in there, that is one thing, but counting on Waddle as a returner is not smart business. Just to note, the best punt returner in the NFL this season was New England Patriots UDFA WR Gunner Olszewski.
My biggest knock on Waddle is that he really wasn’t productive in his three seasons at Alabama. Yes, they have had absolute DUDES there around him, but looking at 2019 is concerning. He was the No. 4 guy. And all the other receivers at Alabama never seemed to have low production because of the other guys around them.
He was never the top guy in any year he played at Alabama. Yes, he may have been on pace to be the top guy this year, but Smith was the top guy in 2019 too, so I am not buying that.
I am not a big believer in stats telling the full story, but I just wonder why he wasn’t ever the guy there. His best year was in 2018, his freshman season. He caught 45 passes for 848 yards and seven scores—impressive numbers for a freshman, but again, concerning that it was his best year. For further perspective, Alabama’s sophomore receiver John Metchie caught 55 passes for 916 yards and six scores this year.
NFL Comparison: I think my favorite thing about Waddle is that people compare him to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Tyreek Hill, which is a great comparison. However, I am usually a little different with how I do my comparisons, picking traits that stand out to me to compare. My comparison for Waddle is the top three other Alabama wide receivers people have raved about recently. I think Waddle has Jeudy’s route running ability, paired with Ruggs’ deep threat, big-play ability, matched with DeVonta Smith’s elite technical craft.
Overall Impression: As you can see with my NFL comparison, I think Waddle does it all. He is not your usual big-play receiver that is great at running straight lines and catching deep balls. Waddle flashes every single time the ball is in his hands and is a touchdown waiting to happen. If he isn’t making defenders look silly with his route running, he makes them look stupid with his elite after the catch ability. Even though his college production wasn’t elite, I think Waddle will have a very productive NFL career. He is going to be a lot of fun to watch in the NFL.
Grade: First round (Top 20 pick)
Fit with the Dolphins: I have Waddle as my WR2, behind Smith. I think Smith is the best receiver prospect I have ever scouted, but that is not a knock on Waddle. I think Waddle would be an elite fit in Miami. I watched him catch an RPO in his freshman season, make one move, and take it 94 yards to the house. The Dolphins need a playmaker like Waddle.
Miami would be crazy to take him at No. 3, but trading up a few spots from 18 would be a solid decision. Or maybe he falls to Pick 18? CeeDee Lamb fell to Pick 17 last year, so it is not impossible.
I believe that Waddle has the traits to be better in the NFL than he was in college. Waddle would be an incredible chess piece for their offense and a weapon that starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could count on to make plays.