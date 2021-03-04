Miami Dolphins have not released Kyle Van Noy as they try and trade him
By Brian Miller
There is a new report that says the Miami Dolphins have not yet released Kyle Van Noy as they are trying to facilitate a trade for the veteran.
According to Field Yates, the Dolphins are still holding on to Kyle Van Noy in the hopes of trying to trade the veteran linebacker. Van Noy sent out a message on Monday that he was “shocked” that the Dolphins were releasing him but apparently that is not the case, just yet.
It will be a hard sell to a team looking to add the veteran linebacker in an off-season where many teams are cap-strapped and a salary cap that will be lower than in years past. If it is true that the Dolphins are still holding on to Van Noy’s rights, then it could be a case of Miami offering to pay part of the salary in order to facilitate a deal. The Dolphins did the same with Ryan Tannehill when they moved him a couple of off-seasons ago.
Van Noy is talented but last year he wasn’t as impactful as the Dolphins had hoped. Miami signed him to a $51 million contract ahead of the last off-season. He was one year into it when the reports of his release become public.
There was some speculation that Van Noy publicly commented about his release in order to stymie any trade which would allow him to hit free agency and thus choosing his next team. Some have speculated that the next team may be a return to New England.
Van Noy was an important culture cog in Miami’s locker room and the veteran immediately earned respect from his teammates, for now, we have to hit the breaks and see where this will go but it may very well turn out to be the same, a release of the veteran by the Dolphins.