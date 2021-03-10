Final Miami Dolphins pre-free agency 7 round mock draft
By Nick Belotto
With free agency set to begin soon, it’s time to put out one final mock draft before the signing frenzy starts. This 7 round 2021 mock draft will try to cover all of the holes that the Miami Dolphins still have on this roster. As stated in the title, this is the final mock I’m going to release before free agency kicks off, so there is a very strong chance that Miami’s draft needs shift a little bit after a few signings.
I fully expect Miami to be active during the draft trying to trade back and take advantage of someone’s desire for one of the top quarterbacks in this class. Because of this, I am going to be mocking trades in the first few rounds.
Let’s get started!
7: Ja’Marr Chase , WR, LSU
Trade 1: Philadelphia gets 3rd overall, Miami gets 6th overall, and 2022 1st rounder
Trade 2: Detroit gets 6th overall, 81st overall, Miami gets 7th overall, 41st overall
Ja’Marr Chase is one of the top receivers in this class and many argue that he is above the likes of DeVonta Smith. Chase is a physical receiver who can make all the tough catches because of his reliable hands and has great speed. He’s a top-tier route runner and will make an immediate impact on this team lining up alongside DeVante Parker.
Most importantly with this pick, Miami was able to get the top receiver in this draft and move down twice, picking up some great draft capital. I originally traded the 3rd overall pick to Philadelphia (who took Justin Fields) for the 6th overall pick and a 2022 first-round pick. I then took 6th overall and swapped it with Detroit (who took DeVonta Smith) while giving up the 81st pick in exchange for the 41st. This looked to me to be the best-case scenario decision since I was able to still get the top receiver in this draft, pick up another first for next year and a third-second-round pick for this year.
If Miami walks out of the first hour of this draft and ends up in a situation like this, they should be more than thrilled.