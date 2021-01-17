2021 Draft Profile: The Miami Dolphins should consider DeVonta Smith at 3
The Miami Dolphins should consider DeVonta Smith at three.
The Miami Dolphins desperately need receiver help in the draft. Should DeVonta Smith be the solution to Miami’s wideout problem?
My look into some of the top prospects in the 2021 draft continues with a look into one of the best receiving prospects in the game.
There is no doubt Miami needs some help at receiver. DeVante Parker has showed promise, but Preston Williams can’t stay healthy, Jakeem Grant is more of a return specialist than anything else, and the other guys on the roster are not long term solutions.
Miami will have to take a receiver early in the draft, the question is, however, should they take one with their first first round pick? If they do, there really should only be one name on their mind.
Let’s look at DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith, Wide Reciever, Alabama
2020 stats: 117 receptions, 1856 yards, 23 TDs
Chances of the Dolphins taking him: 90%
In my latest mock draft, I had the Dolphins taking Smith at number 3 overall and I still think that’s the case, especially after his dominant performance in the national championship game.
Over the course of the season, Smith looked much better than the players who he competed against on a regular basis. He provides instant offense and seems to generate big plays every time he touches the ball. He is a versatile receiver who can move around pre-snap to take advantage of linebackers as a slot receiver and can be dominant against corners as well.
Smith has great hands and put together strong numbers over the course of his career at Alabama, with his 2020 season resulting in a well deserved Heisman victory, being the first receiver to do so since Desmond Howard.
The biggest knock on him is his size, as he will need to build some muscle to handle some of the big hits coming his way in the NFL. That, however, is somewhat fixable and shouldn’t be a reason to not take the talented wideout early.
If there is one position where Miami desperately needs help, it’s at receiver. Smith would be a great player who could take pressure off of DeVante Parker and Preston Williams, which could help this offense switch into a higher gear in 2021. The rest of the guys on the roster (Grant, Mack Hollins, Lynn Bowden Jr.) aren’t reliable enough in the passing game to be consistent contributors. Miami needs a game ready receiver immediately and Smith is far and away that guy.
.An underrated reason to justify the Dolphins taking him is his relationship with Tagovailoa. They played together for three years and there is no doubt that there was a connection that could be beneficial for both parties in the NFL.
When it comes to the chances the Dolphins take him, it’s hard to predict 100%, since anything can happen when the draft comes. Yet, I feel very confident the Dolphins will find their go to receiver in Smith.