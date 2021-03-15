Miami Dolphins should not be worried about losing Linsley to the Chargers
By Brian Miller
Corey Linsley was a top target of the Miami Dolphins fan base but he is now or will be the new starting center for the L.A. Chargers.
Linsley hit free agency far and away the best center on the market and it just so happens that the Dolphins have a need for the position after allowing Ted Karras to hit free agency. Of course, Linsley also comes with a big price tag.
Take into consideration that Joe Thuney is signing a deal with the Chiefs that will be around 5 years for $80 million. That is a big contract for a guard. Linsley is better than that. His contract has not been released yet but reports are he will be the highest-paid center in the league.
The Dolphins have money to spend but why do they really need to invest in bank-breaking talent now? They are after all, still rebuilding and we have seen them cut bait on overpaid free agents that they themselves paid for.
With Linsley off the market, many believe that the Dolphins will turn to David Andrews. Andrews has played his entire career in New England and the coaching staff in Miami know him well.
He has started every game but three that he has appeared in. He may not be the flashy name that fans want but he is consistent for a team that had one of the better run games in the league the last few years.
The Dolphins could also turn to the draft where Creed Humphrey could be a target as well as Landon Dickerson, or Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz. In other words, there are still options for the Dolphins, and as good as Linsley has been, the Dolphins couldn’t afford to throw all their money on one guy.