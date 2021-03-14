Miami Dolphins: 5 bold free agency predictions for Miami
By Jeremy Klump
We are a few days away from the NFL’s new league year and the legal tampering period. It is an exciting time to be a Miami Dolphins fan because the team has never had such an opportunity to become a perennial contender.
The Dolphins missed the playoffs last year, but there was a lot to like and look forward to after their 10-6 season. Miami has a unique opportunity entering the 2021 NFL Draft with two first-round picks and two second-round picks, thanks to the Laremy Tunsil trade.
It’s up for debate who the Dolphins will select in the draft, but the big debate is what they will do at Pick 3. Could they take my No. 1 player in the 2021 NFL Draft, former Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts? Or will they go with one of the top three wide receivers, DeVonta Smith, Ja’Marr Chase, or Jaylen Waddle? If they don’t go with a pass catcher, former Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell has become a popular pick as well.
All of this is fun to discuss, but free agency will give us a better idea of what the Dolphins’ plan is as they enter the draft.
It feels like every single day, there is a new rumor about the Dolphins being connected to a free agent, so the suspense of free agency is insane. Some people, including myself, believe that Miami will be aggressive in free agency. However, others feel Miami will surprise everyone with how inactive they are during the frenzy.
Regardless, we are a few days away, and I can’t wait to see what happens. Here are my five bold predictions of what the Dolphins will do in free agency.