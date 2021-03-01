Fansided
Phin Phanatic

Miami Dolphins: 7-Round mock draft to transform the franchise

By Jeremy Klump

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 19: Penei Sewell #58 of the Oregon Ducks looks on in the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies during their game at Husky Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 19: Penei Sewell #58 of the Oregon Ducks looks on in the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies during their game at Husky Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 7
Next
Miami Dolphins
DAVIE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 30: General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media during a season ending press conference at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on December 30, 2019 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) /

The Miami Dolphins have been the most entertaining team to follow this offseason in the NFL. Well, unless you are a Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, or Washington Football Team fan because it must have been the most entertaining to watch the Philadelphia Eagles implode.

It seems there is a new Dolphins’ storyline each day, with a majority of them being about Deshaun Watson. Trading for Watson would be terrible, but it has been making time pass talking about it. Instead, the Dolphins should build around starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

We are one day away from March, which means we are that much closer to the New League Year on March 17th. Once it is officially the 2021 NFL season, things will get even more entertaining for the Dolphins.

Free agency will start to heat up, and Miami has been rumored to be interested in some big-name free agents, starting with Green Bay Packers’ running back Aaron Jones. While Jones should be a priority in free agency, the Packers’ center Corey Linsley should be Miami’s No. 1 free agent target.

I believe Miami should make a splash in free agency, adding both Linsley and Jones. And truthfully, I feel reasonably confident they will. For the sake of this 7-round mock draft, we are going into it with the idea that the Dolphins did sign both of the former Green Bay Packers in free agency.

So, with that in mind, here is my Dolphins 7-round mock draft that will transform the franchise.

Home/Dolphins Mock Draft