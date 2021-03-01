Miami Dolphins: 7-Round mock draft to transform the franchise
By Jeremy Klump
The Miami Dolphins have been the most entertaining team to follow this offseason in the NFL. Well, unless you are a Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, or Washington Football Team fan because it must have been the most entertaining to watch the Philadelphia Eagles implode.
It seems there is a new Dolphins’ storyline each day, with a majority of them being about Deshaun Watson. Trading for Watson would be terrible, but it has been making time pass talking about it. Instead, the Dolphins should build around starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
We are one day away from March, which means we are that much closer to the New League Year on March 17th. Once it is officially the 2021 NFL season, things will get even more entertaining for the Dolphins.
Free agency will start to heat up, and Miami has been rumored to be interested in some big-name free agents, starting with Green Bay Packers’ running back Aaron Jones. While Jones should be a priority in free agency, the Packers’ center Corey Linsley should be Miami’s No. 1 free agent target.
I believe Miami should make a splash in free agency, adding both Linsley and Jones. And truthfully, I feel reasonably confident they will. For the sake of this 7-round mock draft, we are going into it with the idea that the Dolphins did sign both of the former Green Bay Packers in free agency.
So, with that in mind, here is my Dolphins 7-round mock draft that will transform the franchise.