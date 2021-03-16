Miami Dolphins roll with Jacoby Brissett to back up Tua Tagovailoa
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have not added any starters to their roster that don’t play on special teams but they have their backup QB, Jacoby Brissett.
The Dolphins have added Brissett on a one-year deal but the financial end hasn’t been released yet. The move is good as Brissett has starting experience and knows how to be in a defined backup role.
Brissett should not come as a surprise. He was drafted in the 3rd round by the New England Patriots in 2016. He is originally from West Palm Beach. He spent one season with the Patriots before heading to the Indianapolis Colts.
In Indy, Brissett started 30 games. 15 came in his first season with the Colts and again in 2019, he started 15. In 2018 and 2020, Brissett was a backup and did not start a single game.
Throughout his career, Brissett has only a %59.6 completion percentage. He has thrown for 6,459 yards, 31 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions. While he isn’t going to likely win over the Dolphins fan base as Ryan Fitzpatrick did, he also shouldn’t be hearing his name called when the Dolphins are trailing. In other words, Tua won’t be looking over his shoulder.
There were other options available to the Dolphins in free agency but many were much older and had similar skill sets. QBs started coming off the market last night with Fitzpatrick joining Washington, Tyrod Taylor joining the Houston Texans, and Andy Dalton reportedly jumping to Chicago.
Miami is still playing their free agency close to the hip and has not really said much about what their plans are for the next few days or the next week but at least now we know who will be the backup for Tagoavialoa in Miami.