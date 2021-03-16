Miami Dolphins still have a shot at top WRs but most should be gone soon
By Brian Miller
Wide receivers were not a big part of the first day of free agency tampering on Monday which is good for the receiver needy Miami Dolphins.
Today could be the day we see movement at that position around the NFL and we can’t just look at who may be incoming to Miami. Depending on what the Dolphins do at the position in free agency, they could find themselves needing to shed some salary to accommodate any addition.
On Monday, Nelson Agholor was signed by the Patriots and the Jets agreed to terms with Corey Davis. Davis’ deal is a three-year $37.5 deal and Agholor’s deal is a two-year $26 million deal. Needless to say, the top WRs in free agency are going to make a lot more. The Patriots also added former 49er receiver Kendrick Bourne on a 3-year $15million deal.
The Miami Dolphins still have options at the position and today should be the day we see them start finding new contracts and homes. Here are the best still available.
A.J. Green – Signed by the Ravens late on Monday night – terms will be released today.
T.Y. Hilton – The longtime Colts receiver is looking to play a couple more years and the Dolphins have been a rumored interested team.
Emmanuel Sanders – Another veteran with a lot of experience who will probably sign a short-term deal.
John Brown – Great hands on this former Bills receiver who was released last week.
Curtis Samuel – Samuel is going to be expensive, maybe the most expensive on the market. He is one of the top three receivers and once one of them land a deal, the rest should start to fall into place. Miami has been a rumored destination.
JuJu Smith-Schuster – No receiver has received as much “fan” interest as Smith-Schuster. Fans have been debating him becoming a Dolphins player since the season ended. He will be an expensive addition.
Kenny Golladay – The former Lions receiver is said to be the top priority for the Dolphins but Golladay wants to one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. Many expect him to be the first of the top three receivers off the board.
Marvin Jones, Jr. – A far less expensive option than Golladay, Smith-Schuster, or Samuel but is he a a good fit for the Dolphins? He wouldn’t hurt the team and brings tough play to the field.