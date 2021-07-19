Miami Dolphins have to make moves by camp with 3 rookies unsigned
The Miami Dolphins will have to make a couple of moves this week or early next before training camp begins on the 27th because they still have three players unsigned.
Three rookies from this year’s class, Jevon Holland, Liam Eichenberg, and Hunter Long are still without rookie contracts and they will not be at camp unless a contract is done. That wasn’t a big deal during the off-season workouts and mini-camps but training camp is a much different thing.
The Dolphins roster currently sits at 88 which means they would only have to reduce their roster by one player to fit the three rookies onto the 90 limit camp squad. That is the easy part, the cap situation is entirely different.
As of today, according to OverTheCap.com, Miami has less than $6 million in cap space and that isn’t going to be enough to get the rookies under contract.
There is a lot of speculation about the future of Xavien Howard and trading him would give the Dolphins a cash boost in cap space. A $12 million cap space boost. Still, no one really wants to see Howard traded, not even the Dolphins.
Miami recently signed Isaiah Ford to the roster, again, giving the team 14 receivers for training camp. I would expect a move to come this week at the position in some way shape or form. The Dolphins could be trying to move a player or two via trade prior to camp and they have probably received calls about their deep receiver unit.
With camp now down to eight days, the Dolphins can’t afford to wait to get their rookies under contract and ready for the start of camp. It isn’t against the wall just yet but no matter what, the Dolphins and Chris Grier will need to make some moves.