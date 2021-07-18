Xavien Howard trade to the Cowboys would pit Jerry Jones against himself
The Miami Dolphins may or may not be looking to trade Xavien Howard but if they are, Jerry Jones should be the first guy they call.
Jerry Jones likes to make big moves and he also knows that his secondary needs improvement. It would be almost fitting that Jones trades for Howard after he opted to not pay Byron Jones, allowing him to leave and thus become the highest-paid corner in 2020.
The fact that Jones made the decision to not pay Byron Jones really set this entire Xavien Howard thing in motion. Chris Grier and Brian Flores jumped on the Byron Jones wagon and in the process ticked off Howard.
It would be interesting to see Jerry Jones pony up a contract that will pay Howard more than he was unwilling to pay Byron Jones. It would be even more interesting to see J. Jones part with another player or two or draft picks.
Jones’ biggest problem in Dallas is that they have very little cap space to work with. They opted to not pick up the 5th year option on Leighton Vander Esch and gave Dak Prescott a 4 year $160 million contract.
The Cowboys have three players that are scheduled to count more than $20 million in cap space this year alone, Demarcus Lawrence, Prescott, and Amari Cooper. Could they find a way to fit Howard onto the roster?
They would need to get very creative and likely have to move one of their top paid players to create space. Lawerence could save the Cowboys $17 million if he were moved but that is incredibly unlikely and not smart on the part of Jerry Jones is he did.
Some in the social media world have speculated that Ezekiel Elliot could be moved but that should be considered a joke or simply wishful thinking. Elliot is a very good running back but Dallas can’t afford to kill their offense to bolster their defense.
Personally, I don’t know who the Cowboys might be willing to part with or what draft picks they may be willing to give up either but Jones is running out of time to see his Cowboys get to the Super Bowl. He isn’t getting younger and it has been 25 years since they were last in the big game.
Dallas makes a lot of sense in a trade for Howard but the money is the biggest obstacle for Jerry Jones and it may take way too much creativity to land him. Still, it would be a lot of fun to see Howard getting paid the money he wants from the guy who let Byron Jones walk and inevitably gets paid more than Howard in Miami setting all of this off.