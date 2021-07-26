Miami Dolphins finally make a big move by signing Hunter Long
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have only one rookie left unsigned and that should be completed later today but for now Hunter Long has inked his rookie deal.
I know, it’s not the “big news” that everyone is waiting to drop as Miami Dolphins fans await the unfolding future of Xavien Howard and the continued noise surrounding Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers. The Dolphins themselves, however, are doing their daily jobs.
Long is a good-looking tight-end prospect with a lot of upside. He will give the tight end unit some quality depth and should develop into a starter. Miami is hoping that the 3rd round investment will pay off sooner rather than later.
Will he be the future in place of Mike Gesicki? That isn’t clear but fans are hoping that he will and Gesicki will be in the future together giving Miami a very solid one-two punch at the position.
The only unsigned rookie remaining is 2nd round draft pick Liam Eichenberg. Miami wanted Eichenberg so much that they trade up in round two to get him. The tackle/guard should compete immediately for a starting role but it is unclear where the Dolphins see him. It is likely he starts camp on the outside.
Miami will begin their training camp session on Tuesday, tomorrow and the team is expecting everyone to be in attendance, including Xavien Howard who some believe will hold out.
Howard can expect a fine of $50,000 per day and that cannot be waived by the team as it is a mandate in the CBA.