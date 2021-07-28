Miami Dolphins say they are not goin to trading Xavien Howard
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins saga with Xavien Howard is just starting and while Howard wants a trade, the Dolphins seem to have a different plan.
Brian Flores spoke with the Joe Rose show and the Miami Herald talked about what he said earlier today. Flores said that they will continue to keep an open dialogue with his agent. Barry Jackson said in his article that the Dolphins have privately told Howard they are not going to trade him.
Howard wants money shifted from future years, 2024, to this year, according to Armando Salguero. That $4 million would make him the highest-paid player on the roster, over Bryon Jones. It is clear that Jones’ contract is an issue for Howard.
Howard played like a mediocre corner and in only half a season after signing a contract that at the time made him the highest-paid player in the NFL. He played his best career season last year and of course, now wants a new deal.
Flores believes that they can figure this all out. He said he loves coaching Howard and that his teammates love playing with him.
"“Look, X is a great player, good teammate. His teammates love playing with him. I love coaching him. Obviously, we’ve had discussions with him, his representation. I talked to him yesterday. I’ll keep all those conversations between us, including his contract situation.Read more here. – Miami Herald"
The question is who will win this battle of wills? Howard is at practice because he has to be and no matter how much he wants out of Miami, it is ultimately going to come down to whether or not the Dolphins receive an offer that they can’t refuse, a Laremy Tunsil type deal.
Howard is approaching 30 and the Dolphins know this as well. Howard’s contract could easily be manipulated or restructured but it will take both sides openly talking about the situation and coming to an agreement that benefits both sides.
The bigger problem is that Howard wants money from 2024 instead of next year. Next year he could very well do this again if he plays well. Perhaps the Dolphins could add easily reached incentives to his current deal that could move money around.
Howard is a huge part of this defense and it does not serve him well to sit out or play down his abilities. Another injury will hurt him more.
Flores believes that something can get done and while he insists that the Dolphins will handle this internally with Howard and his agent, it is clear that David Canter, Howard’s agent will likely continue to make this a public event on his end.