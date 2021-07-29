Tua Tagovailoa throws deep TD and some folks still aren’t pleased
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins got their actual on-field training camp underway, in case you didn’t know, and shockingly there were a lot of opinions on the internet concerning every aspect of every player’s play. One play in particular that garnered a lot of attention, if you could believe it, was a 55+ yard TD from Tua Tagovailoa to Albert Wilson.
That’s right, that pass by a portion of the alleged Dolphin’s faithful is being scrutinized for the following reasons: it was wobbly, Tua had to put everything he had into it, it was behind his receiver, and it didn’t solve the riddle of the Sphinx. I’m sure there are more if you feel like digging deeper.
I can’t imagine having such major hangups about him that you choose this throw as a hill to die on to say Tua isn’t good. I mean, he had two INTs in practice and I’m sure there will be other days where he hoists up a horrendous throw that would actually have credence to being bashed.
I understand that everyone wants to be purveyors of the truth and take on the daunting duty of being the person who tells it like it is but is there any shot if you are that person that you could just relax for a minute?
I get it, there are football geniuses out there and then there are guys like me who wouldn’t know a 6i defensive linemen to banjo coverage. But I do know when Tua throws a bomb to Albert Wilson, in a game you’d love it, perhaps just say thank you and be on your way.
Also, I realize we all have our own thoughts and opinions and I would never want to get in the way of you not being able to express your right to unleash them on the world but was so wrong with that pass? Was it a Warren Moon tight as hell spiral? No, it wasn’t that but it wasn’t a Tim Tebow duck into the dirt either.
Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning, and countless others have plenty of highlights where their passes aren’t perfect spirals but get exactly where they have to go. Was the ball led out in front of Wilson? No, it was slightly behind him but not enough that it mattered.
The number of throws that you see every Sunday that are like that where a guy has to slow down for a nano-second to catch a ball is staggering. It wasn’t like it was one of those plays where the receiver runs deep only to have to hit the brakes and now has to play defense. And pointing out that Tua appeared to put everything he had into the throw? Well yeah, he doesn’t have the arm that Josh Allen has. If this is news for you then I just don’t know what to tell you.
I’m sure I’ll be called a Tua lover or whatever new-age term is out there for someone that likes something and that’s fine. Whatever you have to do to brighten up your day. My whole point is this throw isn’t the evidence you’re looking for to show Tua doesn’t have it. Be patient. I’m sure he’ll serve something up a bit more damning sooner rather than later that you can sink your teeth into. Enjoy day 3 of training camp.
By the way- Albert Wilson, making plays might take a spot from someone who thought they were safe so lookout.
