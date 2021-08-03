Miami Dolphins: Team and players snubbed by Madden 22 ratings
The complete Madden ’22 player and team ratings were released last week, and fans of the Miami Dolphins should have some serious gripes about where EA Sports decided to place some of their guys.
The first slight comes in the overall team ratings. After being one of the 13 teams to finish with 10+ wins last season, Madden has the Dolphins as the 22nd best team in the league for the upcoming year, with an overall rating of 79. The defensive unit that led the league in 2020 in forced turnovers and finished in the top-5 in a handful of statistical categories is ranked far too low at 79 overall, and this is with Xavien Howard still on the roster.
The offense is receiving even more disrespect. Madden has the Dolphins as the second-worst rated offense in the entire league, a 70, just above the New York Jets, who come in at a 69.
Much of the disrespect to the overall ratings of the personnel units stems from the low ratings that the players themselves received. There are noticeable snubs all over the board when it comes to individual numbers in this year’s version of the video game, including some of the biggest and most important names on the team.
Xavien Howard (91) had the most interceptions of any player in a single season in 13 years and is just sixth on the cornerback’s ratings list, behind two other players in his very own division. Miami will have the best CB tandem in the game though, as Madden has Byron Jones rated as an 88. Sticking with defense, the 6th through 14th top-rated players on the Dolphins roster all come from that side of the ball, including the likes of Emmanuel Ogbah (82), Eric Rowe (81), and Andrew Van Ginkel (77).
But there are some gripes to be had within this portion of the roster as well. Jerome Baker, who just received a healthy pay increase after having performed well to begin his career, comes in with a rating of 78, which may be a couple of notches too low. In fact, his number should probably be swapped with that of fellow linebacker Benardrick McKinney (80). Christian Wilkins may also have an argument for his 78 rating being a bit too low as well.
There are issues with the ratings of offensive players as well. Mike Gesicki is (deservedly) tied for the highest rated player on the offense with veteran newcomer Will Fuller V (85), and WR1 DeVante Parker comes in just behind them at 84. But there is a noticeable drop off after that. The next-highest rated offensive player to appear on the list is rookie Jaylen Waddle, who is actually the best of the rookie wide receivers, thanks in large part to his 97 speed rating.
If you’re looking for the quarterback’s name, you’ll have to scroll to the second page of the list on the EA official website. He certainly struggled with things that were out of his immediate control during his rookie season, but Tua Tagovailoa and his abysmal rating of 73 are sure to shoot up the charts once the season begins. He has the same rating as Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston, and is behind three rookies in Trey Lance (74), Justin Fields (74), and Zach Wilson (75). There are early reports out of Dolphins’ training camp that Tagovailoa is having outstanding practice performances, so his rating will be an interesting one to watch as the regular season progresses.
In Madden ’21, much like in real life, much of the Miami Dolphins’ success will be dependent on the performance and development of the quarterback. If Tagovailoa can become one of the top 10-12 pass throwers in the league, then Miami should be one of the sneaky good teams in this year’s version of the video game.