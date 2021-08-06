Brian Flores has something to say about Xavien Howard
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are still at a standstill when it comes to Xavien Howard and it appears that Brian Flores is growing tired of the daily questions.
At today’s press conference, Flores was once again asked about the contract situation and whether he and Chris Grier were on the same page.
"“We don’t want to trade X. Write that down. As long as the lines of communication are open, as long as everyone is willing to compromise, then we can get something done.”"
Flores was quick to respond to the question and they won’t stop anytime soon unless a new deal is worked out or a trade is facilitated. Honestly, I’m not sure if stretching this out benefits the Dolphins or Howard in this situation. Both sides will need to waiver on their demands or offer. What is clear is that Howard isn’t going anywhere just yet and Brian Flores wants him back on the field.
Fast forward to the 16:50 mark to hear his quote about Howard.
The Dolphins need to get this worked out soon. Howard is nursing a day-to-day ankle injury but it is beginning to sound more like a Howard excuse not be on the field. Flores said that today was a walkthrough practice and he expected Howard to participate.
Trade speculation has waned over the last week since the “injury” occurred. Many believe that a trade was imminent but the Dolphins seem to be holding firm to either their behind-closed-door compensation requirements as well as the contract that Howard signed. Neither side has spoken publicly about any type of counteroffer to the proposal Howard’s camp made last week.
In that proposal, the Dolphins would shift $4 million from the final year of Howard’s contract to this year. Howard has not been active in practice since the first day of camp.