Xavien Howard agrees to new restructure with the Miami Dolphins
By Matt Serniak
The news has finally broken regarding Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard. He is staying in Miami, officially.
Well, what a wonderful morning it is. The weather is stellar in northeast PA my five-month-old puppy isn’t sick at all from eating part of a t-shirt last night, and Xavien Howard will be playing football for the Miami Dolphins this coming year and hopefully years to come.
I have to say that I’m surprised that this is the way it all went down especially when Xavien Howard or his agent put out that Instagram post of him formally requesting a trade about a week ago. Things didn’t look good at all that the Dolphins and Howard would find common ground about working things out.
Then Flores had the press conference on Friday where he said that that the Dolphins do not want to trade Howard. He even went so far as to have all the reporters write that down to show that he was being really serious. Personally, I still felt that was a ploy and that the Dolphins were still waiting for a team to come in and blow them away with an offer they couldn’t refuse. Apparently, that never happened.
Next came Howard suiting up in full pads yesterday which got everyone all tingly like maybe this means that Howard and the Dolphins were actually trying to work something out. I mean why go out there and potentially ruin your trade value with an even worse injury than the devastating ankle injury he’s been suffering with since the start of camp?
Howard will naturally slide back to his usual role of being the best damn cornerback on planet Earth and Byron Jones will be on the other side. Noah Igbinoghene can keep working on getting better with no real pressure being bestowed upon him other than getting passed by other guys on the roster. Maybe that’s just what he needs to up his game.
Now with this news, we can all enjoy our beautiful Sunday. I actually think that celebrations are in order. I now will in fact go to brunch and order a beverage worthy of the day and this electrifying news. You have yourself a safe and glorious Sunday.
By the way, a sneaky reason this is so awesome is that now I don’t have to banish another Dolphin’s jersey to my parent’s house. It’s the little things.
Follow me @2ndSatSports