Miami Dolphins have a top 10 WR unit according to NFLSpinZone
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have improved their WR unit and as fans, we all know that but to see someone outside recognize it is good to see.
Randy Gurzi of NFLSpinZone.com recently ranked all 32 NFL teams by their receivers unit. How did the Dolphins stack up? Well, he has them ranked as the 10th best team in the league at that position.
Is this a good and realistic spot for Miami’s receivers? Here is who Gurzi has ranked ahead of them.
- L.A. Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Denver Broncos
- Minnesota Vikings
- Tennessee Titans
- Buffalo Bills
- Dallas Cowboys
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I think the Cowboys are little bit higher than I would have put them but it is hard to argue with most of his choices. I think the Dolphins could move up on this list. Albert Wilson is practicing really well and Gurzi makes no mention of him in his section on the Dolphins.
Miami’s biggest problems are obviously injury issues. Both DeVante Parker and Preston Williams, as well as newcomer Will Fuller, have injury histories. Fuller and Williams are not practicing even now. That is going to be the big problem for the Dolphins and a reason why they have so many receivers on the roster.
If they can all stay healthy most of the year, this unit could become one of the best in the league but like Gurzi points out, it will all depend on whether or not Tua Tagovailoa can take the next step. In camp, so far, he is trending in that direction.