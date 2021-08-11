Brian Flores calls Hunter Long day to day at Miami Dolphins practice
By Brian Miller
Hunter Long is with the team in Chicago and Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores called him “day to day” during his morning press statement.
There wasn’t much elaboration regarding the injury that Long sustained over the weekend. We know that he went down and was taken off the field by cart and we know that there was nothing said about the injury to the local or even national media.
On Tuesday, Joe Schad of the Sun-Sentinel tweeted that a source informed him that the injury may not be season-ending. Now that we see Long in Chicago, it’s a good sign that he should be back sooner rather than later.
Long was Miami’s surprise 3rd round draft pick last April and he has looked good at times in practice and sometimes like a typical rookie learning the ropes.
For now, Long is the only tight end on the Dolphins roster not practicing. Mike Gesicki was taken off the COVID list earlier this week.
The tight end group is going to be a tough call when the team starts making cuts later this month. It is unclear if they intend to keep three or four but even four tight ends leave someone off the roster that has talent.
With Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe both entering the final year of their contracts, it makes you wonder if Smythe could be on the outside looking in? The final spot should come down to Smythe, Cethan Carter, or Adam Shaheen because if Long is not heading to IR, then he will of course make the roster and the 3rd and 4th spots will be up for grabs.