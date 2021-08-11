The NFL IR rules for 2021 and how it helps the Miami Dolphins roster
By Brian Miller
The NFL will continue using the 2020 COVID IR rules this year and because of that, the Miami Dolphins roster should benefit.
According to a memo sent out by the NFL, teams will be able to bring back an unlimited amount of players from IR designation and they can do so while only having players on IR for three weeks. Once a player returns to practice, they have 21 days to activate them to the 53 man roster.
This is something that buys Brian Flores and Chris Grier, time.
The Dolphins have a plethora of wide receivers and questions still surrounding Preston Williams. Under the current updated rules, Williams, who is on the “physically unable to perform” list can remain on that for six weeks before the Dolphins have to make a decision. This is a likely scenario and it will allow the Dolphins to keep another receiver that may have had to be released.
It is possible that Miami could do this with several other players as well. Hunter Long, Elandon Roberts, and even Will Fuller are not practicing right now and may not be practicing when the season starts.
The Dolphins have some tough choices to make as they begin paring down their roster to 53 over the course of the next few weeks. Having the opportunity to stash players on IR will greatly help keep certain players from being poached off the waiver wird.
At receiver, this could be very beneficial as Miami has to decide what to do with Mack Hollins, Robert Foster, Kirk Merritt, and even Kai Locksley. This also will be the case around the entire league and teams are expected to take advantage of the rule where and when possible.