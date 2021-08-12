Mack Hollins put on a show in yesterday’s practice with the Bears
By Matt Serniak
Albert Wilson has been having himself a tremendous camp and that can’t be said enough. But Mack Hollins has been putting on a show daily, and yesterday when the Miami Dolphins had a joint practice with the Chicago Bears and was making plays all over the Windy City.
If you go and search Mack Hollins on Twitter, you’ll see a litany of other beat writers talking about how Tua Tagovailoa was finding Hollins over and over again and that Hollins was a problem for the Bears’ defense all day.
This isn’t a remote experience for Mack Hollins during this year’s training camp.
I realize that this is only one play from a practice from last week and that yesterday was only one joint practice but the fact remains that Mack Hollins, appears, to have stepped up his game from last year.
Last year, Hollins was predominantly a special teams ace for the Dolphins. As a gunner, you don’t get much better than Hollins. The guy gives maximum effort and takes a ton of pride in making the Dolphin’s special teams one of the top units in the league.
Also last year, Hollins was asked to be one of the Dolphin’s wide-receivers due to the number of injuries the Dolphins suffered. In that role of being a real-deal wide-receiver, Hollins was alright. Not amazing, not the worst, just sort of alright. It was the kind of thing where I as a fan and I saw that Hollins was one of the top three receivers the Dolphins were having to use that I would roll my eyes a little bit. Nothing personal to Hollins but there just wasn’t too much to go on to think that Hollins could actually be a consistent receiver. He did make the big-time catch against the Raiders when Ryan Fitzpatrick got his face ripped off to set Miami up for a game-winning field goal. That was awesome.
Now, with a very crowded wide-receiver room with names such as Parker, Fuller, Waddle, Bowden Jr., P. Williams, Grant, Foster, Perry, Wilson, and Hurns probably some that I’m forgetting, Hollins has most definitely realized that he has to offer a little more than just solid special teams play. And that’s exactly what he’s been doing.
He has been an unexpected bright spot in camp and reading the daily tweets from the people who are watching him up close is fun to read. I thought from the beginning that Hollins would be the 6th receiver for the Dolphins because of his special team prowess. Now that he has focused a bit on getting better at receiver, that makes him more of an option to stay on the team. Remember, Brian Flores’s favorite Elixer is versatility and Mack Hollins is made of versatility.
Plus, it’s always fun to have a guy named Mack around. You show me a guy named Mack that isn’t a good time. Mac from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Little Mac from Punch-Out, The Big Mac(the homerun hitter and burger), and Mac and Cheese, all of these are absolute winners that always deliver the goods. Mack Hollins, with his terrific hair, fits right in there with the other Macks and I’m sure glad he is on the Miami Dolphins. Enjoy your Thursday.
Follow me @2ndSatSports