Deep receiver corps should see the Miami Dolphins succeed this season
By James Reeve
The Miami Dolphins needed to improve the receiving corps ahead of the 2021 season, and this deep group available to them should help the team succeed.
In 2020, the Miami Dolphins exceeded pre-season expectations and ended the year with a superb 10-6 record in Brian Flores’ second year in charge of the team – narrowly missing out on the post-season after a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17.
That 56-26 demolishing, as well as the entire season, saw the Dolphins field a receiver unit that needed some serious overhauling if the team hoped to make any sort of improvement when they take to the field in 2021.
DeVante Parker led the way with 793 receiving yards and four touchdowns, with tight end Mike Gesicki close behind him with 703 and six respectively.
Beyond that, the Dolphins fielded a number of backup-level players that would normally provide some excellent depth options, but they lacked top-end talent with Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns both opting out of the season.
The team’s success last season largely came as a result of a stout defensive effort, and upgrades on offense were a top priority for the team’s management – with a new-look receiver corps set to lead the way from September 12th.
Parker is back, expected to continue his role as the team’s legitimate number one receiver, while Gesicki continues to headline a deep tight end group – with the team’s additions, and returns, filling out the down-field options for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to choose from.
In terms of players returning, Albert Wilson is showing up in training camp as if his entire life depends on his performances. With plenty to prove after sitting out in 2020, Wilson is very close to securing himself a starting role with the Dolphins once again in 2021.
Wilson is a solid veteran that can put up good numbers when he remains healthy and will be a determined player when the season kicks off. The year off has allowed Wilson to get his body 100% and the effort he has put in during pre-season has impressed.
Hurns, meanwhile, has had a very quiet pre-season and it’s less likely that he finds himself part of the team’s final 53-man roster, unless he can show some things during the pre-season games starting this weekend against the Chicago Bears.
Through free agency, the Dolphins added a legitimate speedster and number two wide-out option in former Houston Texan Will Fuller V – giving the team a serious threat that opposing defenses will have to account for; something that they did not have in 2020.
Parker and Fuller have complementary skillsets, making it a challenge for secondaries to plan for them as the plays the team can run with them, alongside a strong slot receiver such as Wilson, will be far more threatening.
First-round draft pick Jaylen Waddle also provides the Dolphins with another deadly weapon, primarily in the slot, that will deepen the quality of the receiving group overall – potentially even allowing the team to play specific packages where Wilson and Waddle rotate out or even play alongside each other.
Having four legitimate starting-quality receivers, as well as the depth pieces such as Jakeem Grant, who should continue to improve as a special teamer, Lynn Bowden Jr, and Mack Hollins, is something the Dolphins have not had for many years.
Having this many weapons should provide Tagovailoa with greater confidence in spreading the ball across the field, and should see the Miami Dolphins make a serious push to improve on last season’s record and break into the playoffs once again.