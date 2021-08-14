Miami Dolphins game day: Why you should just have fun and enjoy it
By Matt Serniak
We’re only a few hours away from when the Miami Dolphins step on the field for their 1st preseason game against the Chicago Bears. I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty damn excited and there’s no reason why anyone shouldn’t be.
That being said, I want you and your loved ones to enjoy the fun that is watching the Miami Dolphins. I understand that the Dolphins have been slightly in the news for the last few months for a litany of reasons. Some of those reasons have been for making strides. Others have been for because the quarterback threw a pass that was less than ideal.
Full disclosure; that might happen on Saturday afternoon during the Dolphin’s 1st preseason game. And you know what if that does happen that doesn’t change the Dolphin’s record from 0-0. These are preseason games and mistakes will eventually be made by pretty much everybody. All the wonderful clips we’ve seen from training camp and the joint practices will be thrown out the window without fail when one of the Dolphin’s players, miss a receiver, miss a block, drop a pass, or doesn’t distribute water fast enough.
When one or all of these acts occur, be like Dalton from Roadhouse; be nice. If some player underthrows a pass, be nice. If a guy is out of position to make a tackle, be nice. If someone is completely lost out there and obviously doesn’t belong, be nice. I want you to be nice until it is time not to be nice.
Fortunately, the time to not be nice is, hopefully, a long way away. My overall point is to enjoy the fun that is watching football especially Miami Dolphins football and know that this team is heading in the right direction. We know things are as good as they have been in a while and I don’t know, I just want to have a good time with it and not bog myself down with analyzing a guy’s hips or hand placement with a microscope. If a player doesn’t have it, we’ll figure it out eventually.
What I want is for the Dolphins to come out and look like they have a clue about what they’re doing. I want Tua and the offensive line to be in sick as well they could be. A few nice plays would go a long way but it’s not a requirement. I want to see how the rookies handle everything as well. Also, and this is the number 1 thing that needs to happen and that’s to finish the day with no injuries.
Remember, being a fan of this team is a marathon, not a race. You can’t front-load all your anger and irrational takes for just the Dolphin’s first preseason game. You have a whole season to pace yourself when it comes to your rage. So, my advice is to get all of your duties that you have to perform a half-hour before kickoff.
Make sure you have a decent beverage at your side, as long as you’re legally allowed to do so of course. Have your takeout food all ready to go and relax. Relax while you witness your team, the Miami Dolphins, wear those beautiful colors that make you feel all tingly. Let your mind wander with visions of what could be.
As Dolphin’s fans, we’re programmed to think the worst. I’m no different. But, I’m going to try and be a bit more optimistic. You know, until Tua looks like he has the arm strength late-career Drew Brees. I’m kidding I’m kidding, no I’m not. Enjoy the day and enjoy the game.
By the Way- I 100% realize that this might be the most fruitless blog I’ve ever written. This is like Allan from the Other Guys wanting nine million socially conscious and unified citizens, all just stepping up and doing their part, or Rocky trying to end the cold war after knocking out Drago. I know this will mostly fall on deaf ears. The daily civil war on Twitter and Facebook will continue and thus, we have football season. If you take away anything from these words it’s this…
Follow me @2ndSatSports