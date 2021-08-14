Miami Dolphins give up 20 in second half loss to Bears
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans waited a long time for football to return and the end of that wait was a dismal second-half performance.
Miami ended the first half with a 13-6 lead but it was the Bears’ third and fourth team players that owned Miami’s backups in the second half. Chicago scored 20 unanswered points from the last drive of the first half to the ending of the game and could have scored again if not for them letting the clock run out.
Naturally, it’s a preseason game and there is nothing at this point to worry about but there are questions that need to be answered in the next two weeks.
First, the Dolphins’ offensive line was not very good throughout the day. Struggles came by each level of the unit and that was a problem. It is something that Miami has to fix. Chris Grier has done a decent job of focusing on the offensive line the last two drafts but not adding veteran talent in free agency may be hurting the team.
Aside from the offensive linemen, the Dolphins basically didn’t play many of their starting roster. Defensively, the only starters that appeared in the game were Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins. Almost every other starter sat out today. The Dolphins’ 2nd team defense that did not include Jerome Baker, either starting corner, and neither starting safeties, held the first-team Chicago offense without a first down until the Bears’ final first-half drive.
On offense, the Dolphins looked good when the first team was on the field, minus four of their top receivers.
There isn’t a whole lot to take away from today’s game. The Dolphins need to fix the offensive line but aside from that and some depth players that will not be on the roster come September, it was a first game of the exhibition and that isn’t something to be worried about.