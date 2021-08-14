The Miami Dolphins players you will not see on the field today
By Brian Miller
We are down to minutes instead of hours before the Miami Dolphins take the football field for the first time since the 2020 season but several players will sit this one out.
When the Dolphins are on the field today, Tua Tagovailoa will only handle about two series at most before giving way to Jacoby Brissett and Reid Sinnett but at least he will play. Several other Dolphins, according to a list released by the team, are not expected to play at all.
One of those players is Xavien Howard and frankly, he really doesn’t need to be on the field right now. Why risk any injury in the first pre-season outing of the season. Next week, he should get two plays and park his rear end on the bench. Miami really needs to see what the others can do, they know what Howard can do.
Joining the Dolphins top corner on the bench will be Byron Jones who also doesn’t need to get the extra work in. Again, the Dolphins need to see a lot of what the others have with only three exhibition games. The league reduction is going to make coaches sit veterans so they have more evaluation time.
Others who will not play are wide receivers Albert Wilson, Will Fuller, DeVante Parker, and Allen Hurns. The rookies who will not play are Jaelan Phillips and Liam Eichenberg. Eichenberg is a big surprise and it is not clear why he won’t be on the field today. Earlier we listed him as one of our top five things to watch for in today’s game.
Emmanuel Ogbah and safety Brandon Jones will skip today’s game as will Vince Biegel. Many others will only play a handful of snaps before letting the depth players take over.