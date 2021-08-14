Miami Dolphins game day: 5 things to watch on offense
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are playing football today, while it might not count in the standings, this is important and meaningful especially on offense.
Believe it or not, when the Miami Dolphins take the field today in Chicago, the game is at 1:00 and on NFL Network, it will be the first pre-season game ever for Tua Tagovailoa. First for over half of his offensive line, first for Jaylen Waddle, and several others as well. Last year’s cancellation of all pre-season games put rookies in an awful situation last year.
Today, don’t expect to see a bunch of snaps for Tua. Brian Flores has already stated that he will match Matt Nagy’s decision to only put his starters in for a series or two at most. That means we will see maybe a full series for Tua but I would absolutely expect to see more snaps for the offensive line.
In addition to Tua seeing limited time, we will not see Will Fuller, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, or Hunter Long. All are banged up and Williams is still on the PuP list where he will likely stay to start the season.
The best part of today is that there is a return to football and we really shouldn’t read anything into the results whether they are good or bad as a team. It is the individual players and the units themselves that we should be watching. Here are five areas on offense to keep an eye on today.