Miami Dolphins: 5 Running Backs that could be cut and Miami should sign
By Jeremy Klump
If there was one negative takeaway from the Miami Dolphins’ first preseason game, it was that the offensive line is a valid concern. Their pass blocking wasn’t great, but their run blocking was terrible.
Miami could not run the ball well, though they did have two big chunk plays in the game.
First was Myles Gaskin, who I thought would be the RB1 this year, but he did not get the start. Gaskin, who came in after free-agent running back Malcolm Brown, popped off a nice 14-yard run on the third drive of the game.
The second was Salvon Ahmed, who was Miami’s bright spot at running back. Ahmed had a nice 20-yard run in the third quarter. Ahmed also added an impressive wheel-route 23-yard touchdown catch before the end of the second quarter.
Gaskin and Ahmed both had solid plays, but the starter, Brown, struggled. A lot of it was the offensive line issues, but Brown ended the day with nine carries for eight yards. It was not pretty when he touched the ball.
Will the Miami Dolphins add another running back?
While it is clear Miami should trade for an offensive tackle, Miami should also consider adding a running back but only for the right price.
I think the right price would mean a veteran running back who is released before the final rosters are set. It is hard to predict which running backs will be released. I will be honest; I believe Miami is making a big mistake not giving running back Jordan Scarlett more looks.
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa loves Scarlett, and his only carry of the game went for eight yards. He showed more juice and ability on that one carry than Brown and seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks did all game.
Brown and Doaks combined for 12 carries for only 10 yards.
However, here are five running backs I believe could be surprise cuts from their team, and if they are, Miami should sign them to add to their running back room.