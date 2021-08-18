Miami Dolphins: 3 players whose stock has dropped
By Jeremy Klump
The Miami Dolphins have been in the headlines all offseason, and nothing has changed as we head into Week 2 of the preseason.
In Week 1, the headlines were about starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s interception, which was overblown.
The second-year quarterback looked in control of the offense and was showcasing his elite arm talent.
Tagovailoa’s interception was a late throw over the middle of the field in the red area, which is easy to coach up and nothing to be worried about. Fans should focus more on how he delivered confident strikes to his pass-catchers.
The bigger story should have been about the offensive line, which was clearly an issue.
There were some Miami Dolphins players whose stock dropped after the first preseason game.
I wrote about the idea that the Miami Dolphins should trade for an offensive tackle, and some fans felt there was no need. Well, I predicted the exact trade that happened, as Miami traded a seventh-round pick for 2019 second-round offensive tackle, Greg Little.
Miami clearly understood they needed some help at tackle, though, do not bet on Little working out. He has a lot of work to do, but Miami is betting on their coaching to get the most out of his talent.
While the offensive line was bad, there were some other players whose stock went down after the first preseason game. This isn’t to say their stock can’t go back up, but just noting that they will need to improve or get healthy if Miami is going to count on them in 2021.
Here are three Miami Dolphins whose stock has gone down after the first preseason game and heading into the second preseason game.