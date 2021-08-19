Miami Dolphins activating Preston Williams off PuP is interesting
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have yet to see what Preston Williams can do this year due to him being on the PuP list but now, he is being activated to the roster.
Williams is such a huge talent but he continually finds himself injured and that has to change. This year may be his year and he needs it to be. If he can’t stay healthy, it doesn’t matter what kind of talent he has. The fact the Dolphins are taking him off PuP is a good sign and hopefully, he will be able to contribute in practice and get work in.
I would not expect to see Williams play a down this preseason to be honest. I think the Dolphins will continue to work him in slowly. The Dolphins lost Allen Hurns to a broken wrist this week, Albert Wilson has been banged up over the week and Will Fuller has hardly done anything at all in camp due to injury. Of course, DeVante Parker has been dealing a hamstring issue as well.
It’s a good thing that the Dolphins are deep at WR because it seems as though none of their top guys can be relied upon the entire year. The good news is the coaches are getting extensive looks at the younger guys like Mack Hollins and Kirk Merritt. Jaylen Waddle is also having a very good camp as well.
In addition to Williams, the Dolphins got some good news on defense as well. They activated Elandon Roberts off the PuP list. That’s good news and provides quality depth for the Dolphins on defense.
Robers had a good season last year and continues to improve.