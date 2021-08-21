Miami Dolphins surf over visiting Falcons but it is only preseason
By Brian Miller
Unlike the previous Miami Dolphins preseason game against Chicago, tonight’s victory against the Falcons, was far cleaner.
Miami fans got to see all three quarterbacks lead touchdown drives. They were able to see the four sack game by backup LB Sam Eguavoen. They were able to see the Dolphins defense hold the Falcons to only three points for three quarters.
Miami was able to put up 37 points while holding the Falcons to 17 with 7 of those coming late in the fourth against Miami’s deep defensive roster.
Tagovailao looked confident from the moment the game started and played through the first half before handing the game off to Jacoby Brissett who also looked good. While the offense put up 37 points, the offensive line still showed areas that need to be improved.
Miami’s offensive line, don’t get me wrong, was significantly better this week than last but they still need to be more aggressive and they need to do a better job of moving defenders on short yardage situations.
They did well enough to keep Tua upright for most of the game. He was sacked once. The Dolphins line though must get better in run blocking. It looked better tonight but the Atlanta defense is not very good.
The victory brings Miami to a 1-1 preseason record with the Bengals on the schedule for next weekend. It isn’t clear what the plan is for the final weekend of exhibition football. The Dolphins may opt to sit most of their starters.
Tonight, the Dolphins were without six of their receivers but were able to move the ball consistently. It is almost scary to think what the offense could look like when everyone is healthy and on the field.