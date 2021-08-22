Miami Dolphins: 5 players that stood out on Saturday night not named Tua
By Matt Serniak
Well, what a wonderful week two/newfound dress rehearsal game by the Miami Dolphins! The Miami Dolphins stomped the Atlanta Falcons to the tune of 37-17 and there were 5 players, to me that aren’t named Tua Tagovailoa, that stood out and I would like to talk about them if that can be agreeable with everyone.
Sam Eguavoen did a lot to help his case for a roster spot.
I don’t think the other Canadian Crippler, Sam Eguavoen, was on the bubble of not making the team because I think you need solid backups like Sam is. But if there was a possibility of Eguavoen not making the team, his four sacks, including a safety performance, has to certainly guarantee to solidify him a roster spot for the year.
And that’s a good thing because he’s a quality backup. Yes, even though he had four sacks in a preseason game I don’t think this is going to thrust him into a starting spot. That’s not a bad thing for this team because every team needs quality number 2s. And how this offseason is going in terms of nagging injuries, having a guy like Sam who is showing ruthless aggression, is a positive thing.
And who knows, maybe Sam has to actually play extended time due to an injury? Very possible that can happen. It’s good to know that the Dolphins employ a guy like Sam whose been around for a few years, knows his role, is still hungry to improve, and can step in and there won’t be a major drop-off. Also, I wouldn’t hate if the other Canadian Crippler started using a flying headbutt by jumping off Wilkins’s shoulders to bring ball carriers down. Illegal? Maybe. Effective, absolutely.