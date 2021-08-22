Myles Gaskin shines in Miami Dolphins win over Atlanta
The Miami Dolphins hosted the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night in their second preseason game. It was the first time since 2019 that fans were allowed into Hard Rock Stadium without capacity restrictions and they were treated to a show, including Myles Gaskin.
One of the biggest issues with fans all offseason was that Miami did not make any major moves in the offseason to upgrade the Running Back position. With plenty of options to choose from, the front office decided to stick with Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Patrick Laird, and new free agent Malcolm Brown.
On Saturday night, Gaskin continued to prove why Miami decided to pass on adding another top Running Back to the group. Miami got off to a very fast start on offense with a couple of nice runs from Gaskin and a couple of throws to him as well.
After getting less touches than Brown and Ahmed last week in Chicago some people thought Miami would be trying out Running Back by committee this year. But that is obviously not the case as Gaskin was the primary Running Back during the first half on Saturday when the starters played.
Gaskin finished with 6 rushes for 27 yards, and one rushing touchdown. He actually did even better from the air with 4 catches for 44 yards, and one receiving touchdown.
In Miami’s 37-17 win over Atlanta, it was a very good sign to see Gaskin and the run game to make an impact.
Does Miami have a sneaky dual threat Running Back up their sleeves? Look for Gaskin to continue to perform well and make a huge leap in his 3rd season.