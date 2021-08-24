Jermaine Eluemunor is out as Miami Dolphins start making roster cuts
By Brian Miller
The NFL mandates that all rosters in the league be at 80 today, the Miami Dolphins haven’t done much but one offensive lineman is gone, Jermaine Eluemunor.
It is being reported that Jermaine Eluemunor is out and that the Dolphins have released him. Eluemunor was a former New England Patriot as well but has struggled to get any leverage on a Dolphins offensive line unit that has a lot of issues as the young guys develop.
With Eluemunor gone, Miami will have to continue to make a couple of moves but with injuries around the roster, they can slide a few to the PuP list and reduce the roster that way but it will make for more decisions in the coming weeks.
The next Dolphins preseason game will be against the Bengals next weekend in Cincinnati. Following that game, there will be a two-week break before the regular season but the Dolphins will have to make roster cuts at the first of the month to get to the final 53.
Several positions, including the offensive line, are going to be tough to make. Linebacker, tight end, running back, and wide receiver are going to come to do nitpicking each player’s value to the roster.
Eluemunor had only 11 starts over his first four season including his first two with Baltimore but with the Dolphins, he couldn’t cut it. Some believed that his experience would help him make the roster and I had him as one of our players likely to make the team in our pre-camp 53 man predictions.