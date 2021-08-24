Miami Dolphins may sit Tua Tagovailoa against Bengals and that is pefectly o.k.
By Matt Serniak
It certainly appears the Miami Dolphins treated last week’s preseason game against the Falcons as their super important dress rehearsal week and let me just say that they looked dynamite in the first half. Tua Tagovailoa, in particular, played like a guy who has a firm command over the offense. Because of that and other factors, if it were me making the decision, which I assure you I’m not, I would vote for Tua not playing in the final preseason game on Sunday against the Bengals.
Before today’s practice, Brian Flores did some real fence riding when asked about whether or not Tua would be playing on Sunday or not.
I can’t say I’m surprised that Flores is taking the role of the president of Neutral Planet. There’s no real reason why he has to make any decision at this time. Go through practice this week and then make a call on Friday or Saturday. Then when the game starts on Sunday, we’ll either see Tau with pads on or not. That works for me.
My case for why I vote for Tua not to play in the final preseason game is not because I think he wouldn’t learn something new or that he couldn’t possibly get better. Like Flores said last week, the best way to get better at football is to play football. I don’t think anyone can really argue that. Of course, Tua would benefit from playing more. Even though he has looked quite good this preseason thus far, except for that one interception in the first game that you probably didn’t see much coverage of, there’s room for growth.
But my reasoning for sitting Tua is that I don’t want to tempt fate or the universe. That’s right, I don’t want Tua to go out there and have Austin Jackson or anyone else get tossed into his legs or Tua go and scramble for a first down, and instead of safely sliding he goes ahead and spikes himself headfirst and gets blown up.
Unbelievable things happen to the Dolphins that never happen to any other franchise. That’s not saying that it would be unique for a starting quarterback to get hurt in the preseason and miss a large amount of time. I’m saying weird things happen to the Dolphins that constantly make them a topic of conversation, mostly for bad reasons. I don’t want to roll the dice with Tua and have another instance of something happening in Miami that shakes the football world. Superstitious? You betcha.
I’d much rather have Tua on the sideline with the headset on and helping everyone else. Have the preseason finish with no more injuries and take the next two weeks preparing for the New England Patriots. The last thing I want to hear every day and all day is whether or not Jacoby Brissett can lead this Dolphin’s team to victory. I want to avoid all that and have the conversation squarely be who is going to start at quarterback for the Patriots. That’s the world I want to live in.
Hopefully, the Dolphins have a splendid practice today and the rest of the week. Some players such as Brandon Jones and Will Fuller returned to practice today so that’s a positive thing. Then on Sunday, the Dolphins play the Bengals of Cincinnati. Hopefully, Tua is padless and just talking to his colony of coordinators helping out where he can. If Tua is actually playing, I’ll light a candle then I’ll be rooting for him to throw dart after dart.