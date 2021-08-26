Miami Dolphins: 3 players whose stock has dropped
By Jeremy Klump
There was a lot of good to take away from the Miami Dolphins beatdown of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the preseason.
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dominated the Falcons defense, putting together an impressive performance that earned him an A+ on his weekly report card.
Another impressive performer was running back Myles Gaskin.
Gaskin scored two touchdowns and looked like the RB1 many thought he would be this year. Malcolm Brown and Salvon Ahmed combined with Gaskin give Miami a solid running back by committee for the 2021 season.
If the running backs did well in the game, that usually means the offensive line did solid too, and they did. After Week 1’s scary performance, the offensive line bounced back in a big way.
Not every Miami Dolphins player raised their stock.
Head coach Brian Flores is a great coach, and he even said he will “coach the sh-t out of this team.” That entails correcting the wrongs and going through the film to see what his team needs to work on.
Every player makes mistakes, but it is the ones that are coachable and willing to work on the mistakes they made. For the Dolphins, some players did not play as well as they could, and their stock fell.
These players still have some time to raise their stock, and it is worth noting that finals cuts are next week, August 31, at 4 PM EST.
Here are three players whose stock has dropped heading into the final week of the preseason.