Miami Dolphins wide receiver room got smaller this week
With the NFL regular season getting closer, the time to make cuts is now. The Miami Dolphins made quite a few moves with the Wide Receiver room on Tuesday.
The Dolphins made the decision to cut two wide receivers while placing one on the injured reserve (IR) list.
Robert Foster was waived by the Dolphins with an injury designation. Foster signed with the Dolphins earlier this year on March 18. Despite Foster having a pretty good camp, it was not a hard decision to make. Foster would have been near the bottom of the depth chart. After clearing waivers on Wednesday, the Dolphins added him to the IR.
Isaiah Ford was also cut by the Dolphins on Tuesday. Ford should be a name that most fans should know as he has been cut and re-signed by the Dolphins many times since he was drafted in 2017. In fact, Ford was also traded last season to the New England Patriots for a seventh round pick, just to be cut and go back and forth with the Dolphins once again. With a much deeper receiver group this year, Ford may have had his last chance with the Dolphins. But the possibility of signing him again is still there as well.
The biggest move of the day came when 2nd year receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. was placed on the IR to likely end his season. Bowden was traded to the Dolphins on September 5, 2020. In 10 games during his rookie season, Bowden racked up 28 receptions for 211 yards. Although the stats aren’t much, Bowden had an ideal skillset that he brought to the team. Bowden started showed a lot of promise for his 2nd season throughout camp and preseason. He reportedly suffered a hamstring injury in a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons last week. Although he can still possibly return at some point, the move shows that the injury is pretty serious. This is not too big of a loss to the Dolphins but with Bowden’s skillset, he would have provided good depth at the position.
With the moves made on Tuesday, the Dolphins roster is now cut down to 80 players. More moves will be coming as the 53 man roster deadline is getting closer.