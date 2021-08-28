Miami Dolphins: 3 under the radar guys you should watch on Sunday
By Matt Serniak
There’s one more preseason game for the Miami Dolphins which will give the decision-makers one last opportunity to see who’s in and who’s out in regards to is making the final 53 man roster. The final cut day is on August 31st and although not all the guys on this list are guys I think will be cut, I still would like to see some sort of a flash or glimpse of them that will make me feel good about their projection for the season.
Is that selfish and possibly unfair of me? Yeah. I think it is. But we are, at times, selfish beings and I want comfort in knowing that these guys aren’t just going to be automatically swallowed up by the rest of the depth chart never to be heard from again. I also understand that just because we haven’t heard or seen anything from these guys in terms of amazing plays or wow moments that doesn’t mean that they haven’t had solid camps. Still, I would like to see a little something-something out of these stealthy players in tomorrow’s game against the Bengals. And since it is the last preseason game before we see the Miami Dolphins wear jerseys again until week one, why not have a few guys to focus on to keep yourself invested in what will probably be unexciting football?
Enjoy the final preseason game with your favorite beverage and know that we’re two weeks away from real deal Miami Dolphin’s football. Drink it in. Now to the list.