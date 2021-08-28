Miami Dolphins landing Deshaun Watson is gaining a lot of steam
By Brian Miller
The rumors of the Miami Dolphins trading for Deshaun Watson have been going on all summer but it appears that this time, there is a lot more fire beneath that smoke.
Rumors began to swirl earlier today that Miami was one of the frontrunners in a trade for Watson and many yawned when they read it came from ProFootballTalk.com. Then, another report came out that the Dolphins were frontrunners, this time from Charles Robinson. Former Miami Herald beat writer, Adam Beasley chimed in that he is hearing that Miami is trying to work something out calling the Robinson information, “legit”. He also goes so far as to say that the Panthers, the other team mentioned to be in the running, is not the front runner.
Another NFL guy who tends to hit on more than he misses, Benjamin Albright is also saying the same as everyone else.
All of this is pointing to a massive trade that could very well happen. I have been one of those that has continually said a trade for Watson was more or less unlikely but these new rumors seem to have a lot more traction and I’m being told by some others that Miami Dolphins fans should get ready for the news to drop.
If a trade does happen, it is completely unclear what the price may be. Those saying it is picking up steam also say that the Dolphins are looking for safety net should Watson get suspended or worse. They want protection for any draft picks they send to Houston.
On the topic of Tua Tagovailoa, there are some who are saying in the mainstream media that him being drafted was a directive from Stephen Ross and not a coaches or Chris Grier pick. That would make for an incredibly interesting side note to all of this if it is true.
For now, it’s a waiting game but with the preseason ending this weekend and no football retuning for two weeks, there is going to be a lot of talk about this deal until it happens or it doesn’t.