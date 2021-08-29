The most important detail about the Miami Dolphins Deshaun Watson rumors
By Shawn Digity
Outkick’s Armando Salguero broke news Saturday that the Deshaun Watson trade saga is still very much alive despite his being embroiled with over 20 civil lawsuits and 10 police complaints. In his report, Salguero referenced the rumored interest between the Miami Dolphins, the Houston Texans, and the legally embattled Watson.
Some of the information was a rehash circulating intel that has been making its rounds since the winter months, but the timeline has gained new momentum with an alleged interest from Watson explicitly wanting to go to the Dolphins. In the article, Watson reportedly mentioned that the Carolina Panthers would be OK, too, but based on Salguero’s info, it seems that the Dolphins have the right of first refusal for a Watson trade. Keep in mind that Watson has a no-trade clause in his mega-extension from 2020, so he could put his thumb on the scale if he didn’t like a destination.
But the most crucial tidbit worth gleaning from the Outkick story is Salguero parlaying from his sources, “No trade is imminent.” That’s not saying back fence talks don’t exist or that trade terms haven’t been spitballed. But a deal isn’t close. A trade isn’t set in stone, nor is it near materializing.
Here’s what is imminent, though: 80-to-53 roster cutdowns, which are coming on Tuesday, Aug. 30; the end of the preseason; and the start of the regular season, Dolphins at the Patriots on Sept. 12. So in a two-week span, rosters will be finalized, and the games will start counting. A Deshaun Watson trade would’ve been unprecedented without his legal trouble. It would be even more unprecedented now with the legal issues. As mentioned, the time of year is another problem; a trade would be untimely for many teams with all the other movers and shakers in the near future.
The Texans seem staunch on the trade compensation, making a deal even less feasible. According to Yahoo reporter Charles Robinson, “The Texans are seeking 3 first-round picks, and 2 second-round picks in negotiations.” Robinson’s thread came Saturday, meaning Houston has been almost completely unwavering on that stance, even since original rumors about a trade leaked earlier this year.
As for the Dolphins, there’s a question about legitimate interest in making the trade happen. It’s one thing to grab the bull by the horns and actively work toward the acquisition of an uber-talented quarterback, but there hasn’t been a lot of motion. “Emerge” has been a common verb describing Miami’s status in the negotiations, but that suggests movement.
Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley stated (about Robinson’s aforementioned Twitter report) earlier Saturday that “I think ‘front runner’ in this instance is just another way to say ‘last team standing.'” And maybe there’s some wisdom in that wording.
Once upon a time, there were probably several teams vying for phone screenings on Watson’s wanting out of Houston. But as that arms race heated up and the lawsuits were revealed, the interest slowed to a halt. So yes, the stagnation of the process could theoretically still hail a front-runner, but there’s been little movement to support any advancement.
Taking Beasley’s suggestions, maybe by not saying anything, the Dolphins have singlehandedly remained in the hunt by simply not addressing or verbalizing that a trade is off the table. If the Texans’ wanted to reignite trade talks again, they could revisit the asking price. Teams have lost interest largely because of the lack of flexibility the Texans have in lowering the cost.
The parameters set now are the same ones that have been set for months; it hasn’t resulted in a trade. Unless the Texans are hoping that a team makes a move out of future quarterback insecurity with a new season in sight, it stands to reason that a team would still not make the trade. Interested teams have now become uninterested teams because the price has been steep and hasn’t changed. There might’ve been a time when the Texans could’ve gotten that large of a bounty, but the inability to accurately appraise the situation at hand or set a reasonable, achievable asking price has made the franchise look clueless — or maybe unaware.
The best time to have made the trade was earlier this year before the allegations came out. The second best time was to have it done before or during the draft. The third best time would’ve been at any point before now. Three ships have sailed away already, and the Texans have nothing to show for it despite having the opportunities. And three is enough of a sample size to predict that the Texans will remain steadfast in their missing the fourth ship.
Unprecedented, untimely, unawareness, unwavering asks, and uninterested partners arrive at unfulfilled trades. And tada, it’s exactly what’s happened so far. It’s proven to be the case for the last six months (give or take), despite chances to make adjustments and actualize a deal. But an agreement is as imminent as it was in the winter and spring when the rumblings started. Of course, a trade isn’t imminent. Nothing in the negotiations has changed; a transaction won’t close as long as that’s the case.