Vince Biegel lands on IR but the roster spot may not open a door
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins announced that linebacker Vince Biegel has been place on season ending IR but that doesn’t open a roster spot for someone else.
Late last week we made our predictions for the final 53 man roster and I had Biegel on the cusp of the roster but officially listed him as missing the 53. Now with his IR designation, he won’t make the 2021 team and may not get another chance in Miami come 2022. This is his second season ending IR stint.
I had Brennan Scarlett and Duke Riley making the team over Biegel but some have wondered if this will open a door for Shaquem Griffin. I don’t think it does. Griffin is a great story and he plays 100% all the time but I’m not sure he will take the roster spot of someone else, not right now.
How the Dolphins fill their linebacker group will be interesting but with Biegel and Griffin we are literally talking about bottom 10 players on the roster and even if Griffin makes the team, there is no guarantees that he won’t get cut a day or so later should the Dolphins sign someone off waivers.
The Dolphins have a lot of work to do heading into their final two weeks before the season begins and it starts today at 4:00 with the team’s third and final preseason game in Cincinnati. Griffin is going to need to show a lot to make this club but so will Riley and Scarlett.
This is an area to watch tonight because it literally could come down to how these three perform.