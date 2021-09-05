What would constitute a “successful” season by the Miami Dolphins?
By Matt Serniak
I hate to get all First Takey with this headline, but as I’m sitting here watching Clemson and Georgia play a defensive game in the first half, all while I sip on the sponsor of this blog, Bell’s Two Hearted Ale I got to thinking. I started to think out loud to the four dogs I currently have at my house: What do the Miami Dolphins have to do this upcoming season to be considered a “successful” season?
The answer to this question, I believe, is it’s a bit more complex than what the obvious answer is. The obvious answer to the question is for the Dolphins to make the playoffs. I can understand that response. Stone Cold Brian Flores took over in 2019 and went 5-11 with little talent. Last year, the Dolphins went 10-6 starting Ryan Fitzpatrick and a nowhere near 100% Tua Tagovailoa. The team made big-time strides in terms of defensive prowess. But because of the Ravens win against the Browns where Lamar Jackson hurried a deuce due to Trace McSorely getting injured, and the Dolphins laying the biggest of eggs in week 17 against the Bills, the Dolphins missed the playoffs though they won 10 games.
Even with the added playoff spot and with the Dolphins winning 10 games, they still missed the playoffs. For the record, that will not be the norm. Normally if you win 10 games, you get in the playoffs even when there were only six teams getting in each conference. The fact that Miami won 10 games and missed the Wildcard in a reality where seven teams make it in each conference is still difficult to reconcile. But, it did in fact happen.
Not to pay homage to Marvel’s(sorry to the weirdly and most certainly out place anti-Disney crowd) What If series that is a blast, but would it be a successful season if the Dolphins won nine games but made the playoffs? That’s something that is entirely possible especially because there are seven teams that make the playoffs in each conference. Simple math here but nine is always less than 10. But making the playoffs is one of those hurdles or goals for every team that embarks on an NFL season.
I think this is the kind of question that can be stamped with the old Eye of the Beholder line. Because if 10 wins doesn’t guarantee you a spot in the playoffs every year, perhaps 11 wins won’t get it done either. What if the Dolphins win 11 games and still don’t get into the playoffs? Would that be considered a successful season since they won one more game than last year? Simply put, it’s up to every Dolfan to determine what constitutes a successful season.
Are you going with strictly wins and losses or are taking into account how specific units on the team progress? And by specific units, I mean does Tua show that he’s a real NFL quarterback? Let’s be honest, if the Dolphins go 7-10 but Tua throws for 4,200 yards, 34 TDs, and 8 INTs, many folks are going to say that the season was a success because finally, the Dolphins found their franchise quarterback. I could understand that train of thought.
What if the contrary happens? What if Tua ends up playing poorly but the Dolphins win despite him? Personally, I don’t see that happening, but it certainly could happen. It would be fascinating to see how the fanbase handles either of the last two scenarios I laid out.
Like Omec from Legends of the Hidden Temple(which by the way is coming back) said “the choice is yours and yours alone.” It’s whatever threshold you have that will determine for yourself if the Dolphins have a successful season. They’re trending upwards so if they don’t make the playoffs and Tua stinks up the joint, that would be a scenario where the Miami Dolphins did in fact not succeed. Everything else is up for interpretation.
Here’s my definition of what constitutes(I love saying this word) a successful season for the 2021 Miami Dolphins. I’m going to make it very cut and dry. Here we go; playoffs. Miami needs to make the playoffs any way they can for it to be a successful season. I know this proclamation takes away many nuances, nuances that I very elegantly mentioned in this blog. I realize that.
My stance cuts right through Tua having a great year and the team not making the playoffs. Let it be said that I and everyone reserve the right to say “Tua had a great year and he’s the guy for years to come, but this is a major letdown that the team doesn’t have a chance to compete in postseason play.”
Now, the opposite can occur and I along with many others and probably the Dolphin’s higher-ups will say “Tua showed enough that he’s a franchise guy, and don’t forget that he lead the team to the playoffs.” Let it also be said that most of us will do everything we can within reason and sometimes outside of reason to justify Tua’s actions. Comes with the territory of desperately wanting a franchise quarterback.
But yes, Miami making the playoffs will get the rubber stamp of approval from me that the Dolphins succeeded in their 2021 campaign. Making the playoffs is a milestone that every team looks to accomplish. If Miami does it then I am saying that they succeeded this upcoming season. All the in-between stuff like how Tua played or how did the offensive line progress can be dealt with afterward but make no mistake; if the Dolphins make the playoffs it’s going to be harder for the higher-up to make big changes such as a quarterback change unless the quarterback is beyond awful. But let’s be honest again if Tua is trash, then this team, probably, isn’t going to win enough games to get them into the playoffs.
Ultimately, it’s up to each and every one of you to determine for yourself what will be a “successful” season for the team we love. It will certainly be interesting to see how we all go from week to week. Hopefully, the Dolphins just win every game and make the guesswork very easy. I don’t think that will happen but hey, no reason not to wish for it.
Thank you Bell’s Two Hearted Ale for inspiring me to write this. You truly know how to center someone. To everyone, enjoy the rest of your long weekend.