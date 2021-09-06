3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will dismantle the Patriots on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins will begin their season against the New England Patriots, and will dismantle their divisional foes. Here’s how:
The Miami Dolphins have a lot to prove this coming season, and they’ll begin to do so this coming Sunday when they visit the New England Patriots. The early season divisional matchup will be full of intriguing story lines; the Pats are looking to rebound back to their winning ways after a year of regression, and these two teams will likely find themselves battling each other for one of the wild card playoff spots come December. But the biggest story will be the quarterback battle, which will feature former University of Alabama teammates.
For the Dolphins, it will be important to get off on the right foot this year. They failed to do so last season, and it would up costing them in the final standings despite a hot finish. They’ll face a tough task in 2021 as well, as they face one of the toughest schedules over the first five weeks of the season.
Coming out of Week 1 with a victory will be a huge focal point for the Dolphins. Miami is starting the season with back-to-back games against division opponents, the latter coming against the reigning AFC runner-up Buffalo Bills. They’ll then make a cross-country trip to play the Las Vegas Raiders, followed by games against the Colts and Buccaneers. Getting a win against the Patriots could set the Dolphins up with a bit of momentum going in to the roughest stretch on their schedule.
Early prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 17
Miami will pick up the important win, giving them back-to-back victories against New England for just the second time since 2001. How will they do it? Here are three reasons why the Dolphins will dismantle the Patriots on Sunday: